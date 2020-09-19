Richard A. Reiber
Orondo, WA
Richard A. Reiber, 91, of Orondo, WA, died September 13, 2020. Richard was born on June 6, 1929, in Wenatchee, WA, the son of Leetta and Alec Reiber. Richard graduated from Dryden High School, in 1948. On March 4, 1950, he married Catherine Dormairer.
On January 4, 1954, he and Cathy purchased the Elliott Ranch in Orondo, where they pursued a very successful life of family, farming, and community service; then retiring, in 1997, after 43 years of farming, and acting as owner/operator of Orondo Fruit Shippers Inc.
Richard was a former member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Elks, Orondo Community Church, and the Orondo Grange, where he was, at one time, the Deputy Master for Douglas County. Richard’s board service to his community included Douglas County Soil Conservation, Clearing House Board for Orondo, Orondo School District, Grange Supply, Republican Central Committee for Orondo, Church Elder, and was also a member of the Washington National Guard.
Richard and Catherine enjoyed many camping and fishing trips with lifelong friends, Dave and Harriett Davies, and with Richard’s sister, Shirley, and brother-in-law, Don Olin, aboard their yacht.
He is survived by two sisters: Joyce West of Centralia, WA, and Terri Hood of Tacoma, WA; son, Steven Reiber of Seward, AK; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Christy Reiber of Orondo, WA; and daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Bruce Skelton of Orondo, WA; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; brother, Bob; and sister, Shirley Olin.
A Graveside Service for Richard will be held at the Orondo Cemetery, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.
The family would request that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Orondo Community Church, 13966 US 2, Orondo, WA, 98843, or the Orondo Volunteer Fire Department, 13984 US 2, Orondo, WA, 98843.
