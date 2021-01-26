Richard "Dick" Alderman
Cashmere, WA
Richard Alderman, of Cashmere, WA, went to be with his Lord on December 20, 2020. He was born to Donald and Shirley Alderman, on December 11, 1946, in Rapid City, SD. He graduated from Cashmere High School, in 1965. After his service with the US Navy in Vietnam, he completed his college education at Eastern Washington University. He met his wife, Pat, at a college dance and they were married July 27, 1968. He spent most of his working career with Cascadian Fruit Shippers and Blue Bird Inc as a grower accountant. He and Pat had three daughters.
Over the years, Richard was a member of the Cashmere Jaycees. He was an active member of the Cashmere Presbyterian Church and held many volunteer positions with the church. He was previously a member of the “mole crew” up at Tall Timber Ranch, for many years during the memorial work weekend to get the camp ready for summer camps. He was also a member of the Riverside Jett Lodge of the Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons. Richard also was a member of Wenatchee Court & Golden Light Court of the Order of Amaranth and he held several offices at the local and state levels.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Shirley Alderman; and his wife, Pat Alderman. Richard is survived by the following family: daughters: Joanna (Gail) Gingerich of Peshastin, WA, Tonia Alderman of Cashmere, WA, and Diana Alderman of Cashmere WA; brother, Lloyd Alderman of San Antonio, TX; sister, Debbie Salazar of Cashmere, WA; nine nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID, the family will be having a private Funeral Service, that will be by invitation. If you have not been contacted by a member of the family and personally invited to the funeral service, please feel free to watch as it will be live streamed on the Facebook page of Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 303 Maple St., Cashmere, WA, on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.