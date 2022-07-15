Richard Allen Gerspach
East Wenatchee, WA
Richard Allen Gerspach, 73, died at home on 8 July 2022, in East Wenatchee, WA, from cancer. Though his battle with AML Leukemia was as short as Amber Heard's career, he left us with many cherished memories and love.
Rick was born in Chicago, IL, in the German district, on 24 October 1948. A fly by night child, he was enamored by all life had to offer: Food, Chicago Cubs, literature, cinema, music and anything creative. Rick joined the Navy in 1967, where he took his love of food and served in Vietnam as a cook. After Vietnam, he left his Chicago apartment abruptly one day in the early 70's and ventured west for new experiences: picking apples on Nibblelink Road in Peshastin, WA, and doing yoga in Birkenstocks...in socks more likely.
Rick then got a job as a chef and bartender at the old Tumwater Inn in Leavenworth, WA. There, he met his future ex-wife, Mary Taffar and they had a son. In 1981, Rick met his current wife, Linda, at the Taproom in East Wenatchee, WA. Though, not successful at first, his comedic and spontaneous personality won her over; and they were married in January of 1982.
Rick earned a degree in culinary arts from Northwest Culinary Institute. With his freshly printed degree in hand, Rick then went to Carson City, NV, as the personal assistant and chef to Governor Bob Miller. Then, at the Johnston Atoll military base and chemical weapons storage facility as a civilian contractor, as head chef for the islands personnel. Owner of Archstone Landscape, followed by Garden Terrance Senior Living in Wenatchee, WA.
Rick served up meals in nearly every restaurant over the last 50 years, in Wenatchee and the surrounding areas. He had a natural charisma, passion and kind heart, that his customers and strangers cherished. When not working, he was often outside gardening while listening to the Cubs lose again. His natural creative side surfaced again in 2017. Rick loved making native style flutes, painting, pottery, and teaching himself to play piano and guitar. Rick was a charismatic, humorous man, who had a strong work ethic and cared more for others than himself, often giving what little he had to help others.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Burns); his step-children: Cindy (Tucker) and husband, Jim Harris, Jeanine Tucker (Randy Smith) and Robert Tucker, all of East Wenatchee, WA; son, André Gerspach of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Penny (Gerspach) Miles of Camp Verde, AZ; as well as many grandchildren; a spattering of great-grandchildren; also, nieces; a nephew; and many extended family members found through an Ancestry search when Rick first grew ill. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Adolf F. and Louise C. (Flühr) Gerspach; Franciscus X. and Anna (Zietner) Bott II; parents, Oscar A. and Rosalie A. (Bott) Gerspach; and his brother, Robert F. Gerspach.
There will be a small service for immediate family only. Arrangements were made by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA. Donations may be sent to www.ko-fi/richardgerspach.com for those wishing to help his widow.