Richard Arrington Cox
Wenatchee, WA
Richard Arrington Cox passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, August 19, 2019, due to complications from Lou Gehrig’s disease. In the months before his passing, Richard kicked his bucket list hard. Despite increasingly difficult health struggles, he flew to his home town of Twin Falls, ID, visited his two sons and two grandsons in Portland, OR, hunted in Argentina, enjoyed his beloved Mallard Ranch, and pursued the mighty Neah Bay halibut.
Richard was born on June 28, 1947, in Twin Falls, ID, to the late Franklin Ver Cox and Velma Annie Arrington (presently 104 years). In his formative years, Richard demonstrated a strong work ethic and dedication to his education, which resulted in various academic accomplishments. He graduated from Twin Falls Senior High School in 1965. As an ambitious young man, Richard attended Washington State University and graduated with two bachelor’s degrees in Zoology and Biochemistry (with honors) in 1969. He was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and became President of Omicron Delta Kappa Premedical Honorary. He then attended Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, where he earned two doctorates, a Ph.D. in Pharmacology in 1973, and an M.D. in 1975. Richard completed his residency in pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals in Seattle, WA, between 1975 and 1978. He also received resident funding as a Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Public Health Service. In 1978, Rich became a Diplomate of the American Board of Medical Examiners and was licensed to practice medicine and surgery in Washington and Idaho. He completed his education and training in 1979, receiving medical specialty certification and proudly become a Diplomate of the American Board of Pathology in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology.
Richard started his career working as a Pathologist in Spokane, WA, and Reno, NV. He then settled into his profession and raised his family in Wenatchee, WA, where he was Director of the Department of Pathology and Clinical Lab at the Wenatchee Valley Clinic. He ended his career in Bremerton, WA, serving as a pathologist, medical director, and President of the PAKC-DSL Corp. After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2007, Richard retired to his chosen hometown of Wenatchee.
Richard met his future wife, Marnie Jones, at WSU. On July 4, 1970, under a sky lit by fireworks, they began a marriage that lasted 49 years. Immediately after the ceremony, they drove to Cleveland, OH, where Richard continued his medical studies. Upon graduation from Case Western Reserve University, Richard and his wife moved to Kirkland, WA, where their two sons, Justin and Chad, were born. Years later, Richard spent many hours of endless joy with his grandsons, Donovan and Cam. Richard was fun, loved people, and had a witty, not so subtle, sense of humor. Being a forever scientist at heart, he loved researching any topic. He believed that individuals who lived knowing accurate facts based on research made better decisions. Tennis brought him pleasure throughout his life. He started the Cusick Club Tournament, with its unique round robin format, at the WRAC in 1985. In 2010, Richard and his Wenatchee team proudly competed in the USTA National Championships in Surprise, AZ. He loved mother nature and spent many hours hiking, mountain climbing, hunting, and fishing. Tuna, salmon, and halibut were plentiful in the Cox household. The Mallard Ranch, a duck hunting club complete with friends, provided him with a happy place in his retirement.
Richard is survived by his wife, Marnie; son, Justin Cox (Jessi Cox) of North Plains, OR; son, Chad Cox (Stephanie Oquendo) of San Diego, CA; adoring grandsons: Donovan Cox and Cam Cox; his beloved mother, Velma Cox; his brother, James Cox (Camille Cox); and his sister, Charlotte Schwartz (Tom Schwartz). He was preceded in death by his father, Ver Cox.
A Celebration of Richard’s Life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Pybus Market, 3 North Worthen, Wenatchee, WA. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m. for a “Meet and Greet”. At 3:00 p.m., there will be a program. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wellness Place, P.O. Box 1802, Wenatchee, Washington 98807. You are invited to visit Richard’s tribute online at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.
Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.