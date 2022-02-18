Richard B. “Dick” Johnson
November 10, 1928 – February 4, 2022
Bellingham, WA
(formerly of Leavenworth, WA)
Richard B. “Dick” Johnson, age 93, passed away February 4, 2022, in Bellingham, WA, due to natural causes. He was born November 10, 1928, in Leavenworth, WA, to William and Frances Johnson. The family soon moved to Ephrata, WA, where Dick graduated from high school, in 1946.
From an early age, he showed a tremendous amount of drive and initiative, working numerous part-time jobs both inside and outside the family business. He also displayed a natural sense of humor, was always fond of a good joke, and took part in his share of teen-aged pranks. After high school, he attended Washington State College in Pullman, WA, and graduated with a business degree, in 1950. He was a member of Lamba Chi Alpha fraternity and became a devoted lifelong Cougar sports fan during his fondly remembered Palouse years. After college, Dick returned to Ephrata, WA, to become a partner in the Johnson Motors Ford dealership. He married Patricia Watson of Wenatchee, WA, in late 1954. With young sons, John and Grant, the family moved to Seattle, WA, in 1957, where Dick attended University of Washington law school. Son, William “Bill,” was born a year later. After passing the bar examination in 1960 , the family moved to Everett, WA, where Dick secured a job as part of a law firm. He soon proved to be a skilled and respected trial attorney, enjoying the competitive challenges of the court room and proud of his ability to get the best possible outcome for his clients. He established a successful private practice and argued numerous cases before the Washington State Court of Appeals and Supreme Courts.
Dick moved to Bellingham, WA, after divorce, where he met and married Ann Heaps in 1984, and gained two sons in Scott and Matthew Heaps. He continued his active legal practice into the 2000's, though he was happy to spend increased time at a beachfront summer home at Sandy Point. Dick and Ann spent many happy vacations together, including trips to watch her alma mater Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Bellingham became his adopted home town, having formed many deep friendships and appreciating the area's natural scenic beauties. He greatly enjoyed watching and feeding the many bird species that passed by their south Bellingham home. Dick was devastated when Ann passed away, in 2006, after a battle against cancer. He stayed active after retiring from his practice and remained at the family home for a few years. Dick was an avid newspaper reader, frequent conversationalist on current events with his friends, and enjoyed daily walks at the beach with his dog. Later, he moved to long term care facilities in Bellingham to help manage the onset of dementia.
In his professional life, Dick set high standards for himself and others, and was a determined, tenacious attorney. Family, friends and colleagues knew, however, of the heart of gold beneath a sometimes crusty exterior. He never forgot his modest roots and upbringing. In his personal life, he was generous and loving with his family and his loss leaves a void that will not be replaced. Knowing we will never hear another of Dick's colorful stories about some past adventure from his wild and wooly youth is sad. Having the privilege of him in our lives was a blessing. We want to express our appreciation to the staff and residents of Silverado Memory Care in Bellingham, WA, who did so much to make his final years comfortable.
He was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Neil Johnson; son, Grant Johnson; wife, Ann Heaps-Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Sheryl Johnson (Bill). He is survived by sons: John Johnson (Melinda) of Spokane, WA, Bill Johnson (Lisa) of Wenatchee, WA, Scott Heaps (Rachel) of Rathdrum, ID, Matt Heaps (Traci) of Bellingham, WA; and daughter-in-law, Maureen Johnson (Grant) of Issaquah, WA. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of his Life will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Moles Farewell Tributes Bayview Chapel 2465 Lakeway Dr., Bellingham, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard (and Ann's) memory can be made to Whatcom County Hospice, whose ongoing work was greatly respected by both of them. Please share memories of Dick at molesfarewelltributes.com.