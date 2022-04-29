Richard C. “Dick” Field, 79, of Bridgeport, WA, went to heaven on December 3, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 29, 1942, in Tacoma, WA, to Charles and Mildred Field. His family moved to Martin City, MT, when he was five, where he went to grade school and then high school in Columbia Falls, MT. He went in the U.S. Air Force from high school for four years, taking classes while there. He took computer classes, took a four-year apprenticeship with Bonneville Power and became a journeyman electrician, and also took many tax preparing classes. He married Linda on July 11, 1964, in Spokane, WA.
He did many jobs starting in Martin City, selling newspapers and running a dance hall. He fought wild fires, was a gas station attendant, did construction, was a substation operator for 30 years, part-time for the Nespelem Valley Electric, Safety Watcher, tax preparer, part-time for the Post Office, and ran an RV Storage facility.
Some hobbies he had were car racing, baseball, archery, fishing, and hunting. He was on the board of the Omak Fish and Game Trap Club, worked with FFA Students, was a board member of the Lake Woods Golf Course, Mason, Shriner, and a member of the American Legion and Eagles. He especially enjoyed his family, each were special to him.
Dick is survived by his wife, Linda, at their home; daughter and son-in law, Tammy and Bill Ellis; son, Norman Field. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren are: Brenda Newsome (Max) and their children: Kaelin, Joslyn, and Maverick; Ashely Ellis and daughter, Aeriana; Tiffany DelaCruz (Billy) and their children: Elijah, Korbin, and Avalynn; Ethan Ellis (Yesenia) and their children: Aiden, Liam, and Declan; Richard and Brandon Field; brother, Robert Field (Francis Ann). He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred Field.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the American Legion, 102 N. Main St., Brewster, WA, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Food will be served after the ceremony. If you have a special story about Richard “Dick” bring it along and give it to the family. Anyone who wishes to say theirs, will be given the opportunity. Pastor Mike Field will officiate.
Please share your thoughts and memories at www.barneschapel.com. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Field as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
