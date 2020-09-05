Richard C. "Dick" Swindell
Wenatchee, WA
Richard C. Swindell, age 88, went to his eternal home on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. Born on March 29, 1932, in the back hills country of Hext, TX, to the late J.D. "Buster" and Lucy Swindell. Dad - “Dick” and his parents, along with his other siblings, became part of America’s migration west, as result of the Dust Bowl and Great Depression. The family drove from Menard, TX, to Holtville, CA, then to Las Vegas, NV, and finally finding their way to North Central Washington. Dad met the love of his life, Leah Mae Jones, and would marry her on July 6, 1952. This union produced three children. Mom and Dad lived full and robust lives.
Many remember Dad from his custom body shop, where he made the most sought-after hot rods; others remember him from his co-founding of the Wenatchee Valley Antique Auto Club, during which time he restored many historic cars including a one-of-a-kind 1932 Rolls Royce, and a 1926 Pierce Arrow that was featured in the Walt Disney movie, "Run Appaloosa Run".
Dad's career included becoming a senior catastrophe insurance adjuster, following hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and other major storms to help people deal with devastating disruptions to their lives. Mom and Dad loved helping people and many insureds became lifelong friends.
Dad was a motorcycle enthusiast. His experiences ranged from riding trail bikes in his beloved Cascade mountains, to racing motocross and cross country. Dad even appeared in Trail Cycle Magazine.
Dad was a proud member of the community and served on the Lake Chelan City Council for eight years. He helped found, secure funding for, and served on the Board of Directors from 1990-1997, for our local bus system, Link, and served on the Wenatchee Youth Circus Board of Directors for several years.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Buster and Lucy Swindell; son, Michael C. Swindell in 1980; two sisters: Janis Swindell in 2006 and Billie Bliss in 2007; and finally by his loving wife, in 2014, after 62 years of marriage. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Swindell (Gayle) of Rock Island, WA; daughter, Rickie L. Chew of Reedsport, WA; and son, Dan Swindell (Virginia) of Wenatchee, WA; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 10:00 am. For dad’s full life story go to: https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/ Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.