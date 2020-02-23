Richard D. Nieman
Republic, WA
Richard D. Nieman, 65, passed peacefully on February 11, 2020, in Republic, WA. He was born December 30, 1954, in Wenatchee, WA, to parents, Tom and Sharon (Orcutt) Nieman.
Richard graduated from Cashmere High School in 1973. He married Sharon Bagdon on September 17, 1977, in Wenatchee, WA, where they lived until 2011, when they then moved to Republic, WA.
Rick owned in partnership Bagdon's Cabinetry for 30 years, from which he retired in December of 2006. Rick excelled and enjoyed everything he did in his woodworking skills, skiing, both snow and water, sailing, golf, his deep passion for fishing, his boat,s and loved the Alaska trips, all with Sharon by his side.
Surviving are spouse, Sharon D. (Bagdon) Nieman; and brother, Thomas (Corky) Nieman. He was preceded in death by parents, Tom and Sharon (Orcutt) Nieman; and sister, Debbie (Nieman) Shaver.
A Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date in Republic, WA. Donations may be made to the Cancer or Humane Society (Forget Me Not in Republic). Arrangements assisted by Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, WA.