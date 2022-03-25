Richard "Dick" Blonden, husband, father, grandfather, and lifelong teacher and educator, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Wenatchee, WA. He was 88 years old. Dick was born in Bellingham, WA, on October 8, 1933, to Milton and Audrey Blonden. The Blonden family, including two twin brothers, Dwight and Duane, moved to Cashmere, WA, in the late 1940's and started a brand new business, Blonden's Hardware, a popular shop in a wonderful town.
Dick grew up loving nature and the outdoors and shared that love with his family and friends. Dick found his calling in education from his parents and his learning experiences at Cashmere High School, Wenatchee Valley College, and Washington State University. He taught high school Vocational Education in Kirkland and Mt. Vernon, WA, for 30 plus years and received a Vocational ED Teacher of the Year award in 1988. In retirement, he and his wife, Mary Kay, traveled all 50 states, where they visited friends and family, creating, and sharing such wonderful stories.
Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Kay of Wenatchee, WA; children: Rick Blonden of Seattle, WA, Kristin Burton of Seattle, WA, and Ron Kahle of Tacoma, WA; nine wonderful grandchildren; and two lovely great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Audrey; two brothers: Dwight and Duane; and one son, James Kahle.
You are invited to view Richard's online tribute by going to www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can share a memory with the family.
