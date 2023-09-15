Richard “Dick” Lewis Hambly, 75, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on September 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife of 47 years and their daughters. Dick was born on May 14, 1948, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, to Charlie and Dora Hambly.
Dick married Dee Hambly in November of 1976, and they have five daughters. Dick is a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. He received a Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, a Bronze Star, and other medals. He proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1981, with his wife and daughters at his side. He enjoyed serving as Postmaster for the city of Entiat from 1987 to 2006.
Dick will always be a lifelong hero for Dee and their daughters. His final hours were spent surrounded by the love and attention he deserved. Dick always put the needs of his family and others above his own. He taught us all about hard work and perseverance. He will be remembered by how he overcame many obstacles throughout his remarkable life. No matter what sacrifices he made for his family, community and country, he remained tough and stubborn to make sure his family was taken care of. He made sure he spent his final day before going to the hospital at the casino with his wife, where he always had good luck!
He was the doted-on patriarch of our family and is survived by his wife, Dolores “Dee” Hambly; daughters: Tammy McCord, Christy Phillips, Amy Trapp, Cheryl Imperato, and Mary Hambly; grandchildren: Kimberly, Kaitlyn, Mikaela, Lewis, Kya, Alicia, Annalise, Rune, Maggie and Dominic; and great-grandchildren: Hazel, Brody, Henry, Kallie, Preston, and Charlie.
We will miss him immensely and will cherish the memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to TunneltoTowersFoundation@t2t.org. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.