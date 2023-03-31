Richard "Dick" Manski
December 20, 1946 – March 22, 2023
Manson, WA
Richard "Dick" Manski of Manson, WA, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was 76 years old and will be greatly missed. Dick was born on December 20, 1946, in East Orange, NJ, the only child of Chester and Eleanor Harrington Manski. He was raised on the Jersey Shore and graduated from St. Rose High School in Belmar, NJ, in 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, and was based at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ.
He married Marlene Stokes in 1968, moved to Seattle, WA, and became the father of his two beloved daughters: Karen and Kristen.
Dick earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington, was employed by Cascade Natural Gas and the Norton Corrosion Co. He worked as a commercial fisherman out of Homer, AK, and also as a corrosion engineer in the Sahara Desert of Algeria.
In 1983, Dick moved to Manson, WA, where he owned and ran "Goodies Two" restaurant. Here, he met Shirley Haase, who became his longtime companion. He later founded Manson Maintenance Co., where he was in great demand as "a man who could fix anything!" and always willing to help a neighbor in need. He loved time on Lake Chelan and working on the Holden Mine remediation. He continued working until the time of his passing.
Dick was an avid reader, storyteller, fisherman, and hunter. He enjoyed people, going to the casino, was generous, and had a great sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by many.
He is survived by his two daughters: Karen Maestas of Colorado, and Kristen DiStasio and her husband David of New York; as well as three granddaughters: Sophia, Stella, and Chloe.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family invites you to leave your condolences at www.heritagememorialchapel.com.
