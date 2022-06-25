Richard “Dick” Schroeder

Dick passed away at home on November 17, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with dementia. He would have passed through the peaceful white light for a second and permanent time on his way to his heavenly home.
Dick was born in Waterloo, IA, to Harold and Irene Schroeder, and was the middle of three boys. They moved to Medford, OR in 1950, where they camped and rode the Rogue River rapids every summer. He graduated from Southern Oregon College in Ashland, OR. Dick retired early from Crawford & Company, International Insurance Adjusters after 35 years of loyal service. He was involved in leadership roles in church, HOA's and business organizations. He enjoyed traveling, and he and Joy traveled extensively in his 17 years of retirement. He was an avid and good golfer. Dick was always an exceptionally kind and generous man. He was loved by many, but he truly loved so many more.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joy; and his daughter, Maria Moscatelli, and granddaughter, Sierra; daughter Karen, and son-in-law, Daniel Kjobech, and grandchildren: Ellen and Andrew Kjobech. He always wanted to be a husband and father, and he was so proud of them. Being a grandfather was truly icing on the cake for him.
Thank you to all special friends who were so kind, patient and loving to Dick, especially in his last couple of years.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Schroeder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.