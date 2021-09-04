Richard “Dick” Thomas

Richard “Dick” Royal Thomas, formerly of Wenatchee, WA, died on August 25, 2021, at the Oregon Veterans Home, in Lebanon, OR. He was born on December 3, 1925, in Portland, OR, the son of Alfred Raymond and Dorothy Royal Thomas. Dick joined the Navy in 1944, and served in the Pacific on a PT Boat.
Dick and Doreen Alice Egerton were married on July 14, 1951, in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. They then moved to East Wenatchee, WA, where Dick spent 15 years as a truck driver and 25 years as a Teamster Business Agent.
He was a member of Kiwanis, Boy Scouts, the Masonic Lodge and other organizations. He enjoyed camping, gardening, wood working, and volunteering.
His survivors include his wife, Doreen of Lebanon, OR; son, Bob (Julie) Thomas of Lebanon, OR; daughter, Janet Thomas (Dee Drylie) of Vancouver, WA; and grandchildren: Stewart Thomas and Kristin Thomas.
Private services were held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.
