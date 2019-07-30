Richard E. "Dick" Jones
December 13, 1931 - February 3, 2019
Mesa, AZ
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Richard Earl “Dick” Jones, 87, passed away on February 3, 2019, in Mesa, AZ. He was born on December 13, 1931, in Wenatchee, WA, to Percy L.H. Jones and Rosa M. (Moeller) Jones. As a youngster, he worked in orchards, delivered papers for The Wenatchee World, and he attended Wenatchee schools. He married Mary E. Bertilson in Oroville, CA; they had three sons. They lived in the Seattle, WA, area while Dick worked at Boeing Corp., then moved to California and eventually divorced. In 1963, Dick met and married Linda “Lindy” Huntting and had a son and a daughter.
While in California, Dick worked for various corporations. He also worked at Stanford University on the alignment team for Stanford Linear Accelerator.
In 1967, Dick and his family moved back to the Northwest, where he worked for Boeing, then the NW District of Mazda Motors Of America, retiring in 1990, after more than 18 years. He held various management positions with Mazda and was District Man Of The Year in 1981.
Dick had versatile abilities and interests, ranging from building and repairing houses and furniture, to airplanes and automobiles. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, camping, travel, and played football and baseball. He wrote occasional Letters to the Editor and enjoyed discussing all kinds of topics, especially politics and current events.
From 1991 to 2015, he and Lindy lived in Ardenvoir, WA, where they helped form Ardenvoir Community Fellowship, then they moved to Wenatchee, WA. They especially enjoyed being with family and friends, such as Dick’s classmates, the “49er Diners”. In June of 2015, Dick and Lindy moved to Arizona. Family was very important to Dick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mel; and sister, Florence. He is survived by his wife, Lindy; daughter; sons; daughters-in-law; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew. Lindy and the family especially remember their moments of fun and laughter with Dick.
Friends and family are invited to join a “Celebration of Dick’s Life” which will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Calvary Bible Church, 605 1st St., Wenatchee, WA, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Roy Fraticelli, Pastor of Quincy Baptist Church, will lead the service.