Richard Eldon Blanchard
Oroville, WA
Richard Eldon Blanchard passed away peacefully at home, on September 4, 2020. Family and friends were at his side, as his long, heroic battle with pulmonary fibrosis ended. Richard was born in Tacoma, WA, on January 23, 1934, to Georgia J. Blanchard and Eldon L. Blanchard. He graduated from Lincoln High school, in Tacoma, then attended Reed College in Portland, OR, then CPS, in Tacoma. He concluded his education at the University of Washington Dental School, in 1960, and enjoyed a long career as a dentist practicing in: Lakewood, WA, (1960-1969), Quesnel, B.C., (1969-1980) and East Wenatchee, WA, ((1980-1995). He passed both the Washington State and British Columbia Dental Boards, which was no small feat. He proudly served in the 6255th Army Reserve dental corps from 1960-1969.
Richard married the love of his life, Margaret E. Cluchey, on June 19, 1965. They had a daughter, Jennifer, in 1968, while living in Tacoma, and a second daughter, Ann Marie, in 1971, while living in Quesnel. Richard was always a lover of anything outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with Margaret going on adventures. This lead to him and Margaret moving to their ranch in Quesnel. Along with hunting and fishing, they raised Black Angus cattle. They found the farm was an idyllic place to raise their daughters.
Richard and Margaret both obtained their pilot's license, in 1976, and purchased a float plane. Richard loved flying and did so for 40 years. Many of the adventures he took his family on, involved camping and fishing trips to places not reachable by any other vehicle.
Richard moved his family back to the U.S,. in 1980, due to increasingly severe winter weather and to be closer to his and Margaret's aging parents. Once their daughters were off to college, Richard and Margaret travelled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada. They created many memories along the way. One of their favorite trips was to Alaska. After retiring from his dental practice, he and Margaret moved to the beautiful Okanogan, where they built their dream log home. Richard loved being surrounded by nature and being able to just walk outside to go fishing. They made many good friends in their community including: Bill Godwin, Betty Roberts, neighbors, Doug and Kathy Scheideman, Art and Barb Pringle, and so many others.
Richard's church family, at the Oroville Free Methodist Church, was a very important part of his life and he was so grateful for Pastor Rod and Kathy Brown. His church family members were there for him and Margaret whenever needed, up until the very end, and continue to provide Margaret with support and comfort.
Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years; two daughters; son-in-law; three grandchildren; and numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank all of the physicians and staff of Confluence Health, that provided Richard with kind and professional care, especially Dr. Di Croce. She showed outstanding care and compassion. Richard did not wish to have a service, but he would be honored by donations made to OFMC, Samaritan's Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.
org, or any organization that serves our veterans.
Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory, Oroville, WA, is in care of arrangements.