Richard G. Hamilton
Wenatchee, WA
In the early evening of Monday, November 23, 2020, Richard George Hamilton, following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease, quietly passed away. He was 94 years old. Richard is survived by his wife of nearly 10 years, Karen Hamilton, and by his two daughters from a previous marriage and their spouses: Elizabeth and Dennis Valdez and Suzan and Bruce Laird. Karen Hamilton and Richard's two daughters all reside in the Wenatchee area,
Richard, or "Rick", as he was known to almost everyone, was born in East Wenatchee, WA, on April 20, 1926, and attended Eastmont public schools, until his graduation from high school. He joined the armed services for a short period of time near the end of World War Il. Following his discharge from the military at the end of the war, he attended Washington State University in Pullman, WA, where he majored in English Literature. He loved the classics. A particular favorite was Robert Frost, the American poet and essayist. Rick remained an avid reader throughout his life and demonstrated equal interest and pleasure, in both the works of great British and American writers and simple dime-store novels. For much of his life, he was seldom seen without a paperback in his hip pocket.
After the completion of his college degree, he returned to military service, this time as an officer in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at both Fairchild A.F.B., near Spokane. WA, and Larson A.F.B., located just outside of Moses Lake, WA. During these years, when the Cold War laid heavy on every military mind and heart, Rick served as a navigator on B-52's. He was a part of the prestigious Strategic Air Command and logged many, many flight hours in missions that circled the entire globe. After a brief posting at Travis A.F.B., near Sacramento, CA, Rick, like so many of his generation, received orders that would take him to Vietnam.
During his tour in Vietnam, Rick served not only as navigator on B-52s, but now on a piece of new equipment, a retrofitted C-47, used in low-altitude night missions. These were commonly known as "Puff the Magic Dragon" planes, due to their incredible fire power and the use of flares that frequently turned the night sky into bright day when engaged. These were some of the most dangerous missions flown during the war and long shadows followed the warriors home, settling into the soft places in their memories.
After more than 20 years in the Air Force, Rick retired and returned to his home, in Wenatchee. Over the years, he worked for both the P.U.D. and the Eastmont School District. In 1986, he married Sylvia Loomis and they spent over two decades enjoying each other, their children and grandchildren, and the short road-trips they liked to take together. Their marriage ended, sadly, with Sylvia's death, in 2008.
In 2010, Rick married Karen Halvorson, whom he met through a mutual friend at Saddlerock Presbyterian Church, where he was attending. Karen, a longtime member of the church, helped strengthen the growing bond that Rick already had with that community. He was baptized in 2011. They both served as members and attended faithfully, until Rick's illness made his participation impossible. Together, they loved their church family and cherish the memory of the time spent with these sweet people. Karen remains fully and actively involved in the mission of the church.
Rick loved football, long drives, and coffee with his friends. He was a serious man, sometimes stern, but always enjoyed a good laugh, a good game, a good meal with the ones he loved. He was our own dear husband and father and we will miss him.
Memorial Service to be scheduled for Spring of 2021. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.