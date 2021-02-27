Richard George Hawley
Wenatchee, WA
Richard George "Dick" Hawley, 89, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully at home on February 25, 2021, and went to be with his Lord. He was born in Spokane, WA, on May 21, 1931, to Madalyon and Harold Hawley.
After graduating from Central High School in 1949, Dick went into the U.S. Air Force, serving in England during the Vietnam War, and returning to continue service with the Air National Guard until 1986.
Dick was a faithful Christian man, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons: Kenneth and David; and daughter, Linda. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Renabel; daughters: Deana (Steve) Fauth, Shela Hemstrom, and Jennifer Morten. He was blessed to have 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.