Richard H. “Dick” Siegert

Richard Herman “Dick” Siegert, passed away at his home in Leavenworth, WA, on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
The son of Wilmer and Myrtle Siegert, Dick was born in Spokane, WA, and raised in Garden Springs, (a Spokane suburb), on a homestead settled by his grandfather; Herman Siegert. He was an active Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Dick graduated from Spokane's Lewis and Clark High School in 1959, then attended the University of Washington where he studied architecture and engineering, and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
He worked with the Boeing Company Aerospace Division for a number of years, before moving on to the University of Wyoming Atmospheric Research & Weather Modification program, and then, to the City of Moses Lake engineering department.
While living and working in Moses Lake, WA, he met Bill W., and, along with his future wife, Sandy Newhouse and four others, co-founded the Alano Club there. Dick and Sandy continued to work the AA program with Dick receiving his 45-year sobriety coin in May of 2022.
Together, they moved to Leavenworth, WA, where they married in the downtown gazebo in 1982, and Dick became the proud step-dad to Sandy's three children.
They purchased the historic Larson property, remodeled and expanded it. They owned and operated a downtown business for 22 years, and were active members of the community. For many years, Dick took on the role of Scrooge (alongside Sandy's portrayal of Mrs. Claus) during Leavenworth's now-famous Christmas Lighting Festival. Dick's artistic woodworking talent can still be found in signs, building amenities, and structures he designed throughout the area. He was a recent enthusiastic inductee into the Leavenworth Lions Club.
He is survived by sister, Eleanor Siegert (Richard) Allen of Palmer, AK; his and Sandy's children: Bart Flanagan of Leavenworth, WA, Kerry (Alan) Ward of Montgomery, TX, Jim (Evelyn) Newhouse of Anchorage, AK, and Tyson (Jamie) Siegert of Snohomish, WA; eight grandchildren: Otto Erik and Greta Erin Siegert of Snohomish, WA, Jack, Anika, Brynn, Kira and Tristen Newhouse of Anchorage, AK, Nicole (Lane) Klein of Everett, WA; great-granddaughter, Dusty Rae Klein; two cousins; two nieces; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Sandy Siegert; son, Erik Siegert; infant son, Kip Karl Siegert; and his parents.
There will be no service at this time. The family requests that any donations in Dick's honor be made to the Leavenworth Lions Club, c/o P.O. Box 113, Leavenworth, WA, 98826.
