Richard J. Merriman
April 3, 1936 - September 20, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Richard Julian Merriman of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on September 20, 2021, at the age of 85. Richard "Dick" was born in 1936, in Keefeton, OK, to Alice and Gus Merriman. The Merrimans were farmers, mostly sharecroppers, scraping a living to support Dick and his eight sisters: Lillie Bell, Bernice, Jo, Mary, Betty, Claudia, Dot and Janie. Seeking an easier life, they relocated to the Wenatchee area in 1945. Dick graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1954, and then served in the U.S. Army, before returning home and meeting his wife, Linda (Barnhart) Merriman, thanks to his sister, Janie, who introduced them. They were married in 1959 and have shared 62 memorable years together.
Dick and Linda moved to the Seattle, WA, area, where Dick attended the University of Washington and worked in the college bookstore to attain his teaching degree, while Linda worked as a secretary and then, began taking care of their first two children, Mitch and Jennie. With his teaching certificate in hand, Dick took his first and career long teaching position with the Okanogan School District, as a high school English/Journalism teacher. Dick and Linda chose the town of Okanogan, WA, for its simplicity and its small town ideals, where people know each other's names and life feels steady and safe. They had many friends and colleagues in Okanogan, including their good neighbors the Scarboroughs. He referenced a simple life, inspired by Thoreau in one of his articles for the Okanogan Independent Newspaper (July 3, 1990), where he wrote a byline called, Keeping it Simple. Okanogan still has his heart.
As a teacher, Dick held high expectations of his students including their behavior, effort, and participation. No misbehavior or disrespect was tolerated. There was no doubt that he was prepared and knew his subject matter and that you would ¨learn¨ in his class. He was passionate about learning and conveyed that to his students.
Providing an outlet for his love of sports, Dick took on an assignment as junior high basketball coach and later, high school girls basketball. He coached his two daughters: Jennie and Hallie, in both basketball and softball. He led the Okanogan girls basketball to their first state bid, by teaching fundamentals and supreme effort, a natural coach.
Dick´s love of reading, writing, and speaking became the very heart of who he was. He shared his passion for language with his family, singing after dinner at the table from his song book, reading stories in his golden voice, writing poems, and just having great conversations. Family life with the Merrimans included backyard football, basketball, card games, gaming with the Pfeiffers (River Rats vs. Mountain Boys), camping, fishing, yard work, hiking, meals at the table, and a deep respect for each other. Dick was a man of high moral standards and ¨Be good¨ was the expectation.
Dick taught for 28 years and retired in 1991. He opened a bookstore in Okanogan, Fireside Book. Later, he and Linda moved to Conconully, WA, where he began writing his first autobiographical book entitled ¨Okie Boy¨. Seeking to be closer to family and services they moved back to Wenatchee, WA, in 1999, where he finished his second book ¨Okie Boy II, Julian´s Journey¨ and spent his days walking, working with wood, writing, visiting with friends and former students, and contemplating life. All the while, he was spending time with his favorite person, Linda, as the final chapter was completed.
Dick leaves behind 50 hand whittled walking sticks, hundreds of poems, two novels, a houseful of books, and a family who loves him. His, was a life well-lived.
Dick is survived by his wife, Linda; his four children: Mitch Merriman, Jennifer (Mike) Eastep, Hallie (Billy) Elms, Eric (Wendi) Merriman; eight grandchildren: Molly (Darren) Ferson, Emma (Lennon) Rosenau, Erin Eastep, Liam (Amy) Elms, Sky Merriman, Shiloh Merriman, Mason Elms, Truh Merriman; and four great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Adelynn, Allan, and Hudson. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, of whom he was very fond.
At Dick's request, there will be no service.