Richard J. Murphy
Wenatchee, WA
Richard “Dick” was born on September 11, 1929. He died peacefully at his home on April 27, 2021, in Wenatchee, WA.
He was married to Pearl Wolfe for 40 years. Their love for each other was inspiring to many people. When Dick retired from a successful career at Boeing, he and Pearl traveled in a motorhome for six years. They hiked, played master’s bridge, and explored. After that, they settled in Wenatchee, a community they called home for the next 27 years. Dick loved the immense beauty and the many lasting relationships he and Pearl formed. They were active members of the Unitarian Fellowship, played master’s bridge, held a book group at their home and went on daily walks or hikes.
Dick lived a life full of gratitude and generously supported people and groups he believed in. He was an excellent listener. Even during his battle with cancer, he would say, “Tell me what’s happening in your life” or “You look like you have had a challenging day”. This usually opened the door to a discussion, with Dick being a supportive listener.
Dick leaves behind his wife, Pearl; children: Lynne Zeller, Steve Murphy (Chris), Jim Murphy (Karen), and Laura Deck (Stan); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Pat; and son, Mike. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. WA.
Dick's three rules he lived by:
1. Take care of each other.
2. Accept what is.
3. Make the best possible of every day.