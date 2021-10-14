Richard L. "Dick" Dexter
Bremerton, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Richard L. "Dick" Dexter, was born on July 5, 1939, in West Helena, AR, to Richard and Myrtle (Roles) Dexter. He grew up in Montana and Washington. Graduating from Wenatchee High School, in 1957, he attended Wenatchee Valley College, graduating, in 1963, and also went to San Francisco College of Mortuary Science, graduating, in 1964. He attended the National Foundation of Funeral Service School of Management, graduating, in 1972. Dick began his apprenticeship in October of 1960, at the Lewis Funeral Chapel in Bremerton, WA. While an apprentice at Lewis Funeral Chapel, he played in the Rock and Roll band, Rogues, for two years and always said it was some of the most fun he had ever had. Following Mortuary School, he returned to Bremerton, where he began working for Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Dick met his wife, Carolyn, on a blind date and they were married on July 31, 1965. Dick was a graduate of the UW Eye Bank Enucleation program and removed corneas in Kitsap County for the Lions Club for many years. From 1968-1990, Dick was a wrestling official, and from 1973-1990, a football official. Highlights of Dick’s officiating career, were when he worked the football finals in the Kingbowl and five state wrestling championships. In his retirement years, Dick was a Hospice Volunteer. He and Carolyn enjoyed skiing and skied most of the mountains on the west coast. They also enjoyed cruising and reading.
Dick was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, where he served on Church Council and had been past President. A Past Master (2) of the William H. Upton Lodge #206 F.&A.M, Scottish Rite Bodies, a 33 IGH (Inspector General Honorary), York Rite Bodies, Sinclair Chapter #80 National Sojourners, all of Bremerton. Dick enjoyed reciting Old Glory Speaks, a tribute of our flag for veterans and other groups.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn; son, Erik (Kerry) of Anchorage, AK; granddaughter, Catherine; grandsons: William and James; sisters: Carmita Langeland and Susie Jarvis. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Elizabeth Dexter; and brother, Don Flanigan.
Public Visitation will be held at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 5303 Kitsap Wy, Bremerton, WA, on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 10:00-5:00 p.m. A Private Entombment Service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery Hillcrest Mausoleum. A Memorial Service will be held at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1015 Veneta Ave., Bremerton, WA, on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church or Early Life Speech and Language c/o Scott Sageser, P.O. Box 1404, Bremerton, WA, 98337. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com. For those that are unable to attend, services will be broadcast at www.oslcbremerton.org and click on Facebook Live.