Richard L. Weatherman
Wenatchee, WA
On June 8, 2021 at 5:55 p.m., Richard L. "Dick" Weatherman passed away peacefully, in the presence of his children, in Wenatchee, WA. Richard was born in north Seattle, WA on July 9, 1940, to his parents, Mable (Ellen) Weatherman and Everett Weatherman. He grew up in Ballard, WA, and attended high school there. He continued his education at Yakima Community College, earning his Associates Degree. He worked in the floor covering business for 35 years. He was a very proud member of Teamsters Local 174. On March 30, 1968, he married his wife, Mary Rose Weatherman. They were married for 40 years before she passed away, in 2008. Richard had a passion for playing golf, swimming, and spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by the ones who knew him.
He is survived by his two children: Lena Little and Ryan Weatherman; four grandchildren: Mckenna Little, Tucker, Brayden, and Wyatt Weatherman; and daughter-in-law, Kelly Weatherman.
A Memorial Service will take place for family and friends on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Wenatchee Nazarene Church, 1011 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA. Flowers and donations can be sent to Wenatchee Nazarene Church. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.