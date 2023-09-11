Richard Lee Griffith, 77, of Kingston, WA, passed away on July 30, 2023. He was born on July 29, 1946, to Clifford and Margaret (Brooking) Griffith. Richard spent his youth on his family's apple orchard in Entiat, WA, and graduated from Entiat High School in 1964. He joined the U.S. Army, serving from 1967-1969, in the Medical Corps during the Vietnam war. After serving, Richard worked as a supervisor at Alcoa, Inc. in Malaga, WA, retiring after 18 years. Once retired, he and his late wife (Diana) sold their home in Wenatchee, WA, purchased a sailboat and spent 30 years cruising the Pacific Northwest, Canada, Alaska, and Mexico; they were 25-year members of the Bremerton Sail & Power Squadron. Richard married Gloria Doyle on April 28, 2012, in Poulsbo, WA, and enjoyed many more adventures in sailing and driving across the U.S. He loved crabbing, fishing, and gardening, proudly maintaining his own orchard of 23 fruit trees at their home in Kingston, WA.
Richard was preceded in death by his late wife, Diana (Miller) Griffith; and his parents. Richard's memory will live on with his loving wife of 11 years, Gloria; beautiful daughter, Melanie Evans; grandkids: Heather and Kenneth Fordham; brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Betty Griffith and their children; step-sons: Joseph and Peter Doyle; step-daughter, Lisa Doyle; many cousins; and friends at St. Charles Anglican Church and the Port Orchard Yacht Club.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Entiat Grange, 14108 Kinzel St., Entiat, WA, on September 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon will be served.
