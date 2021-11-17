Richard LeRoy "Dick" Mooney
Wenatchee, WA
Richard LeRoy "Dick" Mooney was born May 1, 1924, to Howard Leslie and Georgia Elizabeth (Blaine) Mooney in Spokane, WA. He was the youngest of five siblings. As a child, he often took trips with his dad (a salesman) into his Wenatchee and Okanogan territories, and looked forward to when his big brother, Howard, Jr., and sister, Rose, (who were in the ministry), returned home for visits.
Dick’s future wife, Gladys Geraldine Sturm, moved to Spokane, when she and he were 13. They became fast friends and were inseparable. They graduated together, from North Central High School in Spokane, in June of 1942. Between graduation and when they were married, Dick was in the service for a very short time; honorably discharged for medical reasons. Dick and Gladys were married on August 27, 1943. After Dick worked briefly in a meat factory, the pair moved to Seattle, WA, where he pursued a degree in Education, at the University of Washington.
In 1948, they bought their first home in Edmonds, WA. Gladys became a full-time homemaker, and Dick taught business subjects at Edmonds High School. That December, their daughter, Marilyn Louise, was born. They welcomed their son, James Richard "Jim", in December of 1952. In 1958 they purchased a piece of property in the north Edmonds area and built the home where they continued to raise their family and lived for the next 40 years.
Dick’s teaching career took him to Roosevelt High School, where he taught personal business classes, then Ingraham High School, where he taught immersion Spanish and became Foreign Languages Department Head, for the Seattle School District. He retired sometime around 1981 or 1982.
Throughout their time in the Edmonds house they had Sunday morning fellowship meetings and enjoyed the spiritual and social bonds of many a dear friend. In the late 90’s, they began to feel overwhelmed by all that was involved in maintaining a very large open home and yard. They moved to a condo in downtown Edmonds in the spring of 2000, where Gladys’s health rapidly deteriorated over the next four and a half years. It became apparent that they would have to move again to be closer to the support of family. In March of 2000 they were able to secure a lovely unit in a retirement/assisted living complex in Wenatchee, WA, to be closer to their son, Jim, and his wife Laurie, and their three grown children.
Through the years, Dick and Gladys’ home was always open; hosting many around their dining room table, enjoying fellowship, sharing their rich experiences because of their commitment to serving God. They lived their lives committed to sincere love, edification, and exhortation and comfort, as biblically described in I Corinthians 13. Dick’s biblical love was given to everyone who crossed his path. He leaves sweet, rich memories for everyone who knew him.
On May 15, 2018, Dick fell and broke his hip. This led to his moving to Foster Care at Maple Lodge, on Maple and Western in Wenatchee, where he became “grandpa.” This was a frustrating time for him as he had to give up his independence and ultimately his condo. He passed away peacefully on November 9, 2021, at 7:20 p.m.
Dick is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Kinman of Philomath, OR; and son, James R Mooney (Laurie) of Wenatchee, WA; six grandchildren: Joel Kinman (Agnieszka “Aga”) of Philomath, WA, Walker Kinman (Johanna) of Balsta, Sweden, Camila Bettencourt (Dale) of Philomath, OR, Garret Mooney (Angela) of Wenatchee, WA, Stephanie Firl (Rick) of Soap Lake, WA, and Monica Machinski (Mark) of Carnation, WA; 14 great-grandchildren: Harley (23), Dixie (20), and Lane (12) Bettencourt, Sofia (18), Natalie (16) and Emelie (13) Kinman, Jaylen (19), Masyn (16), Rylan (11), and Kasen (5) Mooney, William (9) Firl, Emma (10), Abigail (9), and Alex (6) Machinski; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys; son-in-law, Gary Kinman; sister, Rose; and brothers: Howard, Jr., Charles (Rowena), and Robert (Martha).
The family wants to give special thanks to the caregivers at Maple Lodge for their patient and wonderful dealings with him the past three and a half years, and also to those who visited and encouraged him as they were able.