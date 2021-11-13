Richard Lynn Lowether

Richard Lynn Lowther
Wenatchee, WA
(formerly of Moses Lake, WA)
Richard Lynn Lowther, 68, passed away on November 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Lynn was born in Moses Lake, WA, to Dick and Phyllis Lowther, in September of 1953. He attended Knolls Vista Elementary, Frontier Junior High, and Moses Lake High School, where he graduated, in 1972. He wrestled in junior high and played football in both junior high and high school. He started working for his Dad at B & D Automotive, when he was in seventh grade, and he worked at Jules IGA, during his senior year of high school and the following year, while attending Big Bend Community College.
In October of 1973, Lynn joined the United States Air Force. During his years of service, he was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS, Luke AFB in Glendale, AZ, Patrick AFB in Cocoa Beach, FL, and at Osan Air Force Base in South Korea. He served in the Avionics Maintenance Squadron working on the F-4C Phantom fighter jet, as well as other aircraft and helicopters. He was also trained as an Avionics Communications Specialist. Lynn was honorably discharged from the Air Force in June of 1977.
From 1978 to 1980, Lynn attended Spokane Community College, receiving his AAS Degree in Electronics Technology. He then went to work for Western Telecommunications Inc. in Spokane, WA. In 1985, Lynn began working for Grant County P.U.D. as an engineering intern, and in 1986, he was hired full time as an Electronics Technician, working in Ephrata and at Wanapum Dam. In 1997, he started working for Douglas County P.U.D., retiring from there in 2016.
Lynn met his future wife, the love of his life, Theresa Wolfe, on a blind date in February of 1991. They were married August 13, 1994, and lived in Moses Lake, until moving to Wenatchee, in 1998. Lynn and Theresa enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling (especially road trips) and camping. Lynn loved his time on Lake Roosevelt and in northern Idaho. Some of their favorite trips were cruising the Panama Canal and the Caribbean, and their trip to Maui.
Lynn was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May of 2019. He fought a good, hard fight for two and a half years receiving excellent care from Dr. Julia Moukharskaya, and the staff and nurses in the Oncology Department and Infusion Room at Confluence Health, in Wenatchee, as well as Central Washington Hospital Hospice. Lynn will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Theresa; mother, Phyllis Lowther; sisters: Julie (Jerome) Geerdes and Kerry (Tim) Harvey; niece, Jennifer (Justin) Casey; nephews: Scott (Stephanie) Geerdes, Brandton Harvey, and Blayne Harvey; great-nephews, Beckett Geerdes and Jaymeson Casey; and great-nieces: Josephine Casey, Riley Rockensock, and Kaelen Rockensock. Lynn was also greatly loved by all of Theresa’s family. He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Lowther.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the Best Western Plus Lakefront Hotel (formerly the Hallmark Inn), in Moses Lake, WA. Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home in Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com.