Richard M. Weaver
August 13, 2001 - June 29, 2023
Auburn, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Richard Weaver was taken from this world on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
He was killed by a drunk driver in Ravensdale, WA, while riding his motorcycle. He was born on August 13, 2001, in Spokane, WA, on the hottest day of the year. He was the only child of Rick and Barbara Weaver and Jeremy Long.
Richard began his life in Pateros, WA, and at age five, he moved to East Wenatchee, WA. He attended Lee Elementary, Sterling, Eastmont Jr. High, and Eastmont High School. While at school, he enjoyed photography, playing drums, tennis, mountain biking, and being part of the National Honor Society, and the Natural Helper's Club.
After graduating in 2020, he enrolled at Green River College in Auburn, WA; the last semester he was on the Dean's List and only had the summer quarter to finish in order to graduate with a BAS degree in the Commercial Aviation program. It was Richard's life's wish to fly for an airline.
Richard was a 2015 Red Cross Hometown Hero, a National Merit award winner in Boy Scouts, and earned Boy Scouts highest honor of Eagle Scout. He believed in community, responsibility, and compassion.
Richard was a member of Celebration Lutheran Church. He sang in choir and helped them with their audio/video equipment. He also participated in a trip to Houston, TX, as part of the ELCA youth program, after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, aiding that community. Adventure was his life. He loved all things outdoors from fishing to snowboarding to sailing to hiking. Motorcycle riding was in his blood. He was always happy to help someone improve their skills or suggest better equipment. This spring, he took part in a 50 mile dirt bike race riding with Stumpjumpers in Odessa, WA, for the first time. In June, he had his first day on the track in Tacoma, WA. He was the assistant manager of Auburn Cycle Gear and rode with the Christian Motorcycle Association. Always one for adventure, he also had several other groups he rode and traveled with.
Richard is survived by his father, Rick Weaver of Wenatchee, WA; mother, Barbara Weaver, Jeremy Long, of East Wenatchee, WA; half-brothers: Evan and Eric Weaver of Wenatchee, WA; grandparents, Leigh and Lynette Larter of Spokane, WA; girlfriend, Megan Lindell of East Wenatchee, WA; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Richard's Memorial Service will be held 12:00 p.m., July 29, 2023, at Celebration Lutheran Church, 801 8th St., East Wenatchee, WA. Viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. To leave condolences go to chapelofthevalleyncw.com
