Richard Michael Harris, age 70, of Chelan, WA, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He was born February 7, 1952, to Vernon and Eleanor Harris at the Lake Chelan Hospital. He graduated from Chelan High School, in 1970, and received his BS from Eastern Washington University, in 1975. He planned to major in music while being a part of the universities choir, and then later, changed his major to business. During his tenure at EWU, he met and sustained many lifelong friendships that were very dear to him.
After college, Richard was hired by Seafirst Bank and started his banking career in Wenatchee, WA. After a couple years, he took a job with Cashmere Valley Bank in Cashmere, WA. In 1982, he became the manager of the Leavenworth, WA, branch, where he stayed until his illness forced him to retire, in 2015. After retirement, they moved to the Riverhouse north of Chelan on the Columbia River.
Richard met his wife, Jan Reinhart, in 1983. They had many adventures including high mountain horseback trips, boating on Lake Chelan, traveling in Europe, Hawaii, and driving all over North America. They also loved to watch their grandchildren and would often travel many miles to cheer them on. Richard was an avid hunter and loved being in the woods.
Richard is survived by his wife, Jan Reinhart; stepsons: Kirby Reinhart (Kris) and Ryan Reinhart (Angela). Papa Rich had five grandchildren that he was very proud of: Megan, Greg, Hunter, Jailyn, and Kellen. Richard also had three sisters: Verneta (Cliff) Carstens, Karen, and Jeanne (Howard) Thiemens; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Alzheimers Association. There will be a celebration of life next summer at the Riverhouse in Chelan, WA. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.prechtrose.com. The family is being assisted with arrangements by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA.