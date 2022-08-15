Richard “Red” Nunn
May 9, 1932 – August 9, 2022
Peshastin, WA
Richard “Red” Nunn, 90, of Peshastin, WA, passed away August 9, 2022, following an extended illness. Red was born May 9, 1932, in Habersham, TN, to John and Lou Nunn. He grew up in the mountains of Tennessee. Leaving school at the age of nine, he did odd jobs and worked in the coal mines. When he got a little older, he and his brothers had a side job running moonshine, that helped supplement the family income.
While living in Tennessee, he met the love of his life, Grace Marie Edmonds. They married August 2,1952, and started their life together. Shortly after marrying, they moved to Detroit, MI, to seek employment in the auto industry. Though adventurous, it was short term, ending with them heading back home to Tennessee to continue the work in the coal mines.
In the spring of 1966, Red and Marie packed up six kids in a '57 Ford, and headed to the Cascade mountains. He proudly shared many stories of the long journey. Here in Washington, he found his home working for the McDevitt family as an orchard foreman until his retirement. Red took great pride in helping the McDevitt family establish one of the nicest pear orchards in the upper valley. He found that not only did he find his calling, but found long lasting friends.
When he wasn't working, he had a hobby of buying old cars to fix up and resell. It was a shared joy with his sons, who now carry on the tradition.
After retirement, Red could be found daily at the Peshastin Market enjoying a cup of coffee and hot chocolate, and telling stories with the boys. Some stories were true, some were not, but they were always enjoyed just the same. Everyone knew they could find him there, including his grandchildren, who joined in to listen to the wise tales often. Anyone who knew Red always had to be ready for a story or an offer for him to sell you a used car.
Some of his favorite joys were traveling throughout Washington to visit family and camping trips with his children and grandchildren. He never failed to make people laugh and loved a good practical joke. His humor will be missed.
Red is survived by four sons: James (Sherry) Nunn of Ellensburg, WA, Jerry (Regina) Nunn of Leavenworth, WA, Frank Nunn of Peshastin, WA, Lester (Laurie) Nunn of Leavenworth, WA; and a daughter, Glennia (John) Brazwell of East Wenatchee, WA; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Red was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; daughter, Linda Morseman; son-in-law, Don Evans; his parents; all of his siblings; a granddaughter, Hilery Nunn; and a great-grandson, Elijah.
There will be a Graveside Service on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at the Peshastin Cemetery, Anderson Canyon Rd, Peshastin, WA, 98847. Jones & Jones -Betts Funeral Home of Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements.