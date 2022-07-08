Richard “Rick” James Morehouse
August 11, 1949 – July 4, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Richard “Rick” James Morehouse took his final breaths on July 4, 2022, at Central Washington Hospital, surrounded by family. He had vowed for years that he would "fight like hell for every damn breath", and he was true to his word. After ten years of battling cardiac issues, cancer(s), and painful compression fractures, his tired heart surrendered. He was born on August 11, 1949, in Wenatchee, WA, Rick was the first of four children born to parents, Wallace and Peggy Morehouse. He grew up in Ephrata, WA, graduating from Ephrata High school in 1967. Following in his father's footsteps, he enlisted to serve his country, spending a short stint in the Navy. He was honorably discharged in March of 1969, and came back home to Ephrata, where he worked for several years in the beverage delivery service industry (beer, wine, milk, soda; he delivered it all!). In 1971, he married Kathie Kraft, and they welcomed a daughter, DeAnna, and moved to East Wenatchee, WA. While it wasn't a "match made in heaven," they successfully co-parented, for many years. In 1976, he married his soulmate, Karen, and became father to her son, Kevin. They made their home in East Wenatchee, sharing their love of dogs, motorcycles, and old cars with lots of chrome.
Rick worked a variety of jobs over the years - Grizzly Bear Pizza, Wilburt Burial Vaults, Eastmont Parks District. He finally settled in at Eastmont School District, where he retired as a carpenter in 2011, after 27 years of service. Over the years, he built many pieces of furniture for teachers, administrators, family, and friends, that were the source of many "colorful" words when it came time to move those "built to withstand a hurricane" pieces.
Over the years, he and Karen made many friends through a variety of clubs and activities: Central Washington Cy-clones, Cascade Cougar Club, Wenatchee Valley Cruisers, and most notable the "where are we meeting for dinner" club, which had quite regular attendance. "Busted Knuckles" shop is where you could most often find Rick after he retired, tinkering on a daily driver, or adding chrome to a "fun" car. He also found great joy in burning through shells with "his boys" at the local gun club, or wandering through a good gun show.
Rick could often be found on a cold and windy soccer field, a hot baseball diamond, or a hard gym bench cheering on his grandkids. He also found great joy in being helpful to others, always having "just the right tool (or 17 of them) to do the job" and then helping to do the job in question.
Rick is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Kevin Morehouse; daughter DeAnna (Marc) Griggs; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. His loss leaves a gigantic hole in all our hearts, but his orneriness will live on forever!
Graveside Services are planned for Friday, July 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. A Celebration of Rick's Life will follow at 1:00 p.m., at Rocky Reach Dam lower shelter. Please bring a memory or two to share, and your hot rod, if you'd like. Memorials may be made in Rick's name to Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.