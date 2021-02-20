Richard "Rick" Van Hoose
March 12, 1953-February 2, 2021
Vancouver, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Surrounded by his family, Richard “Rick” Van Hoose, 67, of Vancouver, WA, passed away February 2, 2021. He fought a valiant battle with lung cancer for over a year, with courage, strength, and faith. Rick was born on March 12, 1953, to William and Elizabeth Van Hoose in Wenatchee, WA. After graduating from Wenatchee High School in 1971, Rick went on to receive his Bachelor’s in Economics from Whitman College, in 1975.
After graduation, Rick landed his first job at First Independent Bank starting as a teller and then shortly thereafter, transferred to the trust department where he remained for 27 years. In 2009, Rick joined Riverview Trust Company where he became a Vice President and Chief Fiduciary Officer. He was well loved and respected by his coworkers and it was a very sad day when he had to retire, due to his illness. He was also a member and past president of the Estate Planning Council of Southwest Washington.
In 1977, Rick met Sue Johnson, who also worked at the bank, and they married, in 1979. They have two amazing daughters: Ashley and Kelsey.
Rick was a gentle man, quiet, steady, dependable, and smart. He didn’t rush to speak, but when he did, everyone listened and his insights were always right on. Rick loved spending time with his family and spent their vacation every summer in Glacier National Park. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, various committee chairs, and always a dependable volunteer. Rick was also a member of The Greater Clark County Rotary Club since 1999. He served as the Club President in 2003. As a Rotarian, Rick championed numerous youth leadership development and recognition programs. He also volunteered for many Community Service projects of the club.
Rick was predeceased by his father, Bill Van Hoose. He is survived by his wife, Sue; mother, Beth; daughters: Ashley (Arron) Steiner of Palouse, WA, and Kelsey Daniels of Vancouver, WA; and three grandsons with another expected in May.
A Celebration of his Life will occur at a date to be determined, when COVID restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/.