Richard Soelter
May 4, 1932 - April 11, 2020
Richard "Dick" Soelter, age 87, passed away on April 11, 2020 He was born to Herman and LaVera Soelter on May 4, 1932, in Belvue, KS. He served in the Army from October of 1953 – July of 1954, in Korea. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, United Nationals Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and Purple Heart Medal. Dick was employed with Foster and Kleiser Outdoor Advertising Company from 1954-1965, farmed from 1965-1975, and was employed with the Quincy School District from 1969-1994. He was an enrolled member of the Potawatomi Indian Nation of Shawnee, OK, and was named “Naganit” meaning leader.
Dick is survived by his wife, Rae; son, Rusty; daughter-in-law, Julie; grandchildren: Hannah and Addison (Dylan) Pearl; siblings: Erma (Sam deceased) Pozzobon; Newell (Mary) Soelter (both deceased); Donna (Ken) Williams (both deceased); Donald Soelter (deceased); Will (deceased) (Dee) Soelter; James (Nancy) Soelter; Margie (Pete) Overgaauw; and Lester Soelter (deceased).
His wife said, “Your last words to me will always be in my heart and the love I have for you will never die.” They would have been married 60 years this May.
Memorials may be made to the Quincy Senior Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.