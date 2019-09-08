Richard T. "Dick" Olson
Cashmere, WA
Dick Olson, 83, was born in Minnesota on March 30, 1936, to Howard S. Olson and Gervace Dording-Olson. At seven, he moved to Cashmere, WA. Dick was an elementary school crossing guard and played baseball and football in his high school years. He graduated from Cashmere in 1954 and joined the Army in 1955. That year he also married Virginia Patterson. After leaving the Army, he worked for Cashmere Safeway, Pioneer Warehouse, driver for Crystal Linen, then, as sales manager into the 70’s. He bought the Club Tavern and ran it from 1978-2000. He purchased the Cashmere Liquor Store, known as Old Mission Spirits, until 2012. He was a volunteer at the Cashmere Fire Department, a member of the American Legion for 42 years, and a member of the Wenatchee Eagles for 55 years. He was also a member of the Teamsters Union.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents: Howard and Gervace; siblings: Tom Olson, Sandy Dehart, Dwayne Olson, and Marilyn Olson. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; siblings: Bob Olsen of Birch Bay, WA, Mary Olson-Cox of Monitor, WA, Dwight Olson of Spokane, WA, Jeanne Olson-Griffiths of Everett, WA; children: Terri Moses, Rick Olson of Cashmere, WA, Dave Olson of Alaska; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.