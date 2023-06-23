Richard Vernon Zornes
June 30, 1945 – June 22, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Richard Vernon Zornes, 77, of Wenatchee, WA, a longtime local teacher, died June 22, 2023. He was born on June 30, 1945, in Portland, OR, to Vernon and Doris Zornes. He spent his childhood in small towns, where his father, a pastor, served churches of the Evangelical United Brethren: Portland, Clear Lake, Labish, and The Dalles, all in Oregon; and Latah and Highland, WA.
When he was a teenager, the family moved to Wenatchee to take over his maternal grandparent's cherry orchard and where his father pastored the Stemilt Community Church.
Zornes graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1963, attending Wenatchee Valley College, and graduated from Seattle Pacific College with a degree in education in 1967. He earned his master's degree from Central Washington University in 1974. Zornes taught grade school in Chelan, WA, for two years before moving to Wenatchee, where he soon moved into his career role as an elementary physical education teacher, mostly serving Lewis and Clark and Sunnyslope Elementary Schools.
He was known as a fun, innovative and creative teacher, who encouraged students to do their best. He retired in 1998, only to turn around and work regularly as a substitute until 2022, giving him a 55-year teaching career. His trademark gear as a substitute was a large rolling tool chest that he hauled into classrooms with fun supplies, including pencils he'd give to students for good behavior or some other achievements. For many years, he also worked in the Stemilt cherry harvest for his cousin, Jim McMullen.
Zornes married Jeanne Doering in 1981, at Stemilt Hill Church. Together, they had a son, Zach, and a daughter, Inga. He was a faithful member of the Wenatchee Free Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school, serving on the official board, helping with food deliveries, and supporting missions, and other ministries. As a young adult, he and his friends formed a men's gospel singing group that performed locally. Most recently, he and his wife attended Eastmont Community Church.
Besides his long teaching career, Zornes was known for shopping thrift stores and yard sales for things to fix and resell. He also enjoyed fishing and listening to gospel music groups on TV or on his stereo. He had a heart for the elderly and disabled, often helping them with needs like mowing, yard work, or food distribution.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; son, Zach (wife, Mary); and grandsons: Josiah, Zion, and James of Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Inga Kingsley (husband, Trevor); and his granddaughter, Eleanor of Pullman, WA; his older sister, Lillian (husband, Kenneth) of Malaga, WA, (sons, Lee and Verle); and younger sister, Sharon Minnich of Wenatchee, WA, (daughters: Sarah and Susan of Portland, OR, area). He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family has selected a mission project in Kibuye, Burundi, which feeds impoverished families. Donations to: International Child Care Ministries, P.O. Box 51710, Indianapolis, IN, 46251; designate checks "Burundi Food Fund/Busoma."
Arrangements are in the care of the Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA. Please visit Richard's online tribute page at heritagememorialchapel.com to share a memory with the family.