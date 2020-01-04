Richard Warren Fenn
Quincy, WA
Richard Warren Fenn left this earth to join his wife, Hazel, and daughter, Lorraine, December 31, 2019. He was born to Carl and Ida Harris Fenn, June 21, 1929, in Oregon. Richard was raised with nine siblings: Ruth, Donald, Howard, Elva (Richard), Winkee, Duane, Avie, Carlene, Kenny.
On December 26, 1950, he married the love of his life, Hazel Skeen. During this time, he joined the Navy and served in the Korean War on the USS Valley Forge. While he was at sea, Hazel had given birth to two children. She gave birth to her first child, Doug, and later, Lorraine, who died at birth. Upon returning home from the Navy, they expanded their family having Steve, Marilyn, Rod, and Angela. They planted their roots in Quincy, where they raised their family and Richard found his love for farming. Harvest was always an important and loved time for the family; Richard loved feeding people. His life was built on family and hard work.
He is survived by his siblings: Elva, Avie, and Carlene; and children: Doug (Crystal), Steve, Marilyn (Dennis), Rod (Leanne), and Angela. Richard and Hazel loved being grandparents, most of all having 33 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He will be missed beyond measure, may he fly with the angels with fair winds and a following sea.
Services are being held today, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Quincy Valley Cemetery.