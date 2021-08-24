Rick A. Wenning
April 28, 1954 - August 12, 2021
Anacortes, WA
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
Rick A. Wenning passed away at Virginia Mason Hospital ICU unit, on August 12, 2021, from Covid. He was raised in Cashmere, WA, graduating high school in 1973. He played on the football team, as well as competed on the wrestling team, and played the trumpet in high school. As recently as this spring, he would recall having to perform, perfectly, the Hawaii Five O theme song, required by his beloved band instructor, Mr. Johnson. In high school and for a time following, he worked in the gas stations of Steve Purcell's Texaco and Leo Culp's Mobile, along with doing orchard work for Mr. Culp. Rick learned his integral work ethic at a young age. His first job was burning boxes for Martin's grocery store, across the road from his home at age 11.
Following graduation from high school, he worked in the lumber industry in Cashmere and attended Wenatchee Valley College, where he met Kaye Elliott on his birthday, April 28, 1976, and they were married in January of 1977. The next fall, he moved his small family to Pullman, WA, where he continued his education at Washington State University, earning his BA degree in Pharmacy. He would often come home from anatomy class smelling of formaldehyde and Katie made him undress on the porch to alleviate some of the smell. During his summer breaks from WSU, he and his family would return to Cashmere and his summer job at the lumber mills.
In 1988, a pharmacist position opened at Central Washington Hospital and the family returned to Wenatchee, WA, thinking they were "home forever." However, in 1990, he received a call from the U.S. Navy, which was recruiting medical personnel. He accepted his Officer commission in August of 1990, and for the next 20 years the Wenning Clan, would move every three years from duty station to duty station, as he progressed through the ranks. He was awarded Duty Under Instruction PharmD at WSU in Spokane from 1996 to 1998.
After serving 20 years in the Navy Medical Corp, he retired in August of 2010, from Bremerton, WA. The next 11 years, Rick and Katie (Kaye) lived in their home in Anacortes, WA, near the water, which he so loved.
He is survived by Katie; four children: Lathan, Nickelle (John), Jennifer, and Justin (Chani); nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., on August 28, 2021, at the Family Life Assembly Church, 1617 29th St., Anacortes, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to "Wounded Warrior Project", in memory of Rick Allen Wenning, Lieutenant Commander, 04 at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.
org/.