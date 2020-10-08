Rickie E. Sievers
Soap Lake, WA
Rickie E. Sievers, 71, of Soap Lake, WA, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital, in Spokane, WA. He suffered a massive stroke on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Rickie graduated from high school in the Tri-Cities area, and then, entered the U.S. Army. He worked for the Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District as a ditch rider for 38 years and retired at age 65.
He is survived by his ex-wife, Joyce Manship; daughters: Gwendolyn Sievers and Michele Frederick; brother, Bart Sievers; and four grandsons: Raji, James, Randy, and Max.
A Viewing will be held at Nicoles Funeral Home, 157 C St. NW., Ephrata, WA, on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Please express your thoughts and memorias for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata, WA.