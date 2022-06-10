Rita Eisenhard was born in 1949, in Yucaipa, CA. She passed away June 6, 2022, at her home on the Entiat River, surrounded by her family. Rita moved to Omak in 1976, and also resided in Brewster and Cashmere, WA, and she spent the last 13 years in Entiat, WA. She had a variety of careers, including cosmetology, secretary to CPAs, medical records transcription, and the last 25 years as an office manager for the family real estate appraisal business. She nurtured two biological children, a number of informally adopted kids and ended up with many people calling her mom or nanny. Family meant everything to Rita.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; children: Doug, Tracy, Delena, Tracie Carter and Jamie Christler; and grandchildren: Brooklyn, Cameron, Madelyn, Aspen, Drake and Cruz; and the multitude of other people who called her Nanny or mom.
Arrangements in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Eisenhard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
