Robert Anderson

Robert "Bob" Anderson
East Wenatchee, WA
Robert "Bob" Anderson was born in Philadelphia, PA, on April 3, 1932, to Edith Marion Richards Anderson, B.A., and Leslie Percival Anderson, M.D. He joined an older brother, Richards, age four. Edith and Leslie met at the University of Minnesota, where they became part of a group of students attending the University Methodist Church near the U of M. They were married on June 15, 1927. Edith had finished her bachelor’s degree at DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, before going to work at the University of Minnesota in one of the Social Studies departments.
Leslie had contracted tuberculosis while in medical school. After their marriage, they moved to Santa Fe, NM, where the warmer and drier climate was thought to promote recovery from tuberculosis. Richards was born in March of 1928. Through his tuberculosis connections, Leslie obtained a position as supervisor of the some seven tuberculosis hospitals in the state of Washington. During that time, the family of three lived on Magnolia Bluff in Seattle, WA, until moving to west Philadelphia, PA, in 1930, while Leslie obtained further training as a tuberculosis specialist.
After his birth, the family moved to the White Haven Sanatorium in central Pennsylvania, where his father worked as the attending physician for tuberculosis in-patients. The tuberculosis treatment program actually included a school to prepare cured patients to re-enter the workforce.
While at White Haven, Leslie obtained the position of attending physician at the Grays Harbor County tuberculosis sanatorium in Elma, WA, where the family lived on the grounds of the facility from 1934 to 1944. Bob had the outdoor experience of a 20 acre medical facility and the associations of a small-town experience of a community of perhaps 1,500 people. Bob made close friends with two companions, Charlie Murphy and Raymond Catterlin.
Older brother, Richards, contracted polio in 1940, and died of his disease in 1943.
Foreseeing the change to drug treatment of tuberculosis, the family of three moved to Minneapolis, MN, where father, Leslie, completed a year’s residency in radiology, after which the family moved to Yakima, WA, where Leslie established his radiology practice. Bob continued to take piano lessons, begun at age eight, and had become quite accomplished at the keyboard by the time he finished high school. Bob’s father died in a plane crash, over Lake Michigan, when returning from a medical conference when he was a senior in high school.
Bob graduated as co-valedictorian of his Yakima High School class of 1950, and then completed three years of premedical schooling at Willamette University in Salem, OR. While in school in Salem, Bob sang in the University Acapella Choir, of which he was president in his junior year. During a choir rehearsal in his sophomore year, the director Dean Geist stopped a rehearsal to ask “How many of you know which key we are singing in?” Only two people raised their hands. It had never occurred to him that he might have somehow acquired the sense of “perfect pitch.”
Bob met the love of his life, Beverly Joann Morgan, at the Wesley Foundation Methodist House at the University of Washington, while attending medical school at the U.W. They graduated in June of 1957, she with her B.A. degree and he with his M.D. degree. Bob interned a year in Denver, CO, and then served two years of Public Health Service in Oklahoma. Their three children were born, one in Oklahoma and two after settling in Edmonds, WA.
Bob was instrumental in helping establish Stevens Hospital in Edmonds, in 1960, where he was the first medical chief of staff. Bob was instrumental in later founding the American Board of Integrative Holistic Medicine and the American Holistic Medical Association, where he served as its founding president.
Bob and Joann retired to East Wenatchee, WA. Raising a granddaughter, Jasmine, Bob became active in the First Methodist Church of Wenatchee, WA, singing in the choir and the community chorale. Both Joann and Bob were highly enamored with the productions of the Metropolitan Opera at the Snowy Owl Theatre in Leavenworth, WA. Joann became especially active in PEO (Philanthropic and Educational Organization). The family enjoyed hiking and skiing in the Cascades with good family friends of all ages.
Life shifted for Bob at the death of his loving wife, Joann, in 2018. Such large changes in life are always difficult and seemed to be unbearable at times. Family support, especially with the day-to-day caregiving of his son, Douglas, made his last two years of life a joy for him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann, in 2018; and is survived by three children: Dr. Carol Anderson of Kalamazoo, MI, Douglas Anderson of East Wenatchee, WA, and Paul Anderson of Spring Valley, CA; and two grandchildren: Jazzmine and Tristan.
Bob and his family wish all of you well on your journeys. His family will host a Memorial Service later this year when public gatherings are medically safe for all.