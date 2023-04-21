Robert Bard “Bob” Zimmerman passed away at the age of 87, after a busy and fulfilling life, always providing for his family. He married the love of his life, Joyce I. (McKloy) Zimmerman on October 2, 1956, and had three beautiful children: son, Rick L. Zimmerman of Wenatchee, WA, two daughters: Debbie J. Zimmerman Butchard of Kent, WA, and Julie A. Zimmerman Biller of Wenatchee, WA. He had eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one remaining sister, Vicki D. Zimmerman Baster of Moses Lake, WA; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob went into the Air Force in 1955, and received an Honorable Discharge and proceeded to Go!- Go!-Go! at all times, working two or more jobs, and making several friends along the way.
He loved to hunt, fish and take his family camping, bookkeeping (his passion), farming and working for the school district. But his self-proclaimed accomplishment, was his family.
Bob and Joyce had many adventures from having a farm, to owning a ceramic shop, and, to owning the Squilchuck Market. They were always on the go with many fun trips to Mill Bay Casino and hours of Yahtzee games.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Bard C. Zimmerman; mother, Dois K. Jewel Zimmerman; sister, Shirley K. Zimmerman Wise; and grandson, Shad S. Biller.
Per Bob's request, there will be no funeral service, but the family will be Celebrating his Life on April 29, 2023, at 1513 Medina Place, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please come join us between 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert "Bob" Zimmerman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.