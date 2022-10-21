Robert Blain Gifford went home to be with the Lord on October 17, 2022. He was born on December 1, 1935, to Burl Hall Morgan and Alfred Jay Gifford in Oxford, AR. He later married Diane Warnett Gifford in 1954, where they made their home in Wenatchee, WA.
He was a musical artist with Julian Records and had a top 40 hit record in 1961. He was also a carpenter, of which he had built many homes for his family. He later, became a Forman Electrician with IBEW.
In the early 70's, he was one of three men chosen to work on Grand Coulee Dam. He retired in the mid 90's, and enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed everyone getting together during the holidays.
Later, he and his wife moved to Melbourne, AR, where they spent there last years together. He was a very caring and loving man. There was never a time when he wouldn't be there for someone, especially his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother; father; wife, Diane; son, Gary Blain Gifford; daughter, Terri Kennedy; and his grandchild, Ryan Gifford. Survivors include: daughters: Laurie Gifford Pulver and Lorraine Johnston; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family would appreciate any donations made on his behaf to help cure Alzheimer's Disease be made to curealz.org.
No current memorial arrangements are being made at this time.
