Robert “Bob” Alan

Robert “Father Bob” Alan Hasseries was born September 9, 1940, in Evansville, IN, to Robert and Ruth Hasseries. His younger brother, Tom, made the family complete two years later. In the summer of 1944, the family moved to Phoenix, AZ, to help Bob's asthma, which he outgrew. At 14, he contracted polio, but with his type A personality and determination he recovered and got out of his wheelchair in record time. He graduated from the University of Arizona and went on to the Episcopal Seminary (CDSP) in Berkley, CA. He was an ordained priest in 1965. In 1964, he married Kitty Kay Craft in Yakima, WA.
He served in many churches including Benson, Tombstone and Phoenix, AZ, Placerville and Oakland, CA, Cashmere, WA, and Coeur d'Alene, ID. Throughout his years of service in the Episcopal Diocese, he would always go to summer camps, would help with drug and alcohol services and offered support to those in womens resource centers and safehouses. He became a dad in 1966, to Amy, followed by Michael and Andrew. He enjoyed going to dance recitals, band concerts, coached little league, and became a Cubmaster.
After his retirement at age 60, he and his wife, Kitty, moved back to Cashmere. Even after his retirement, he still helped by filling in at nearby churches.
Bob passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022, in Cashmere, WA, after a year's long battle with M.S., Crohns Disease, and dementia, at age 81. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tom. He is survived by his wife, Kitty Hasseries; three children: Amy (Willie) Stubbs, Michael (Tessa), and Andrew (Jodie); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family appreciates the care he received at Epladolen Assisted Living, Avamere and Cashmere Cares. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to St. James Church, 222 Cottage Ave., Cashmere, WA, 98815, or Power House Ministry Center at 1052 Valley Mall Pkwy., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. A Memorial Service will be held on April 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 428 S. King St. Wenatchee, WA, with Bishop Gretchen Rehberg presiding.
