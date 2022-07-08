Robert “Bob” Godfrey
April 5, 1928 – June 29, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Robert “Bob” Godfrey, 94, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on June 29, 2022. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, on April 5, 1928, to T. Clifford and Myrtle (Harris) Godfrey, and remained a true local throughout his life. He attended Columbia Elementary, H.B. Ellison Junior High and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1946. Bob was married to Mary (Miller) Godfrey in 1950, who preceded him in death in 2008. Together they raised two children: John and Sally. We were so fortunate to have him in our lives for over nine decades. He will be dearly missed by family, friends, and neighbors, and fondly remembered by many loyal customers.
Listening to jazz music, was without a doubt Bob's greatest passion in life. Over the years, he developed an encyclopedic knowledge of his favorite musical genre. He started playing drums at Wenatchee High School and organized several big-name concerts in Wenatchee as a young man, including the Nat King Cole Trio in 1947. He spent four decades as a professional drummer with a host of local combos that played jazz and swing. Bob Godfrey's Record Shop was an icon on Wenatchee Avenue for 30 years, before changing hands in 1990. Bob's store was a welcoming sanctuary for seekers and lovers of music of all ages, and all genres.
Except for a few years in Michigan and Ohio, while serving in the Coast Guard in the 1950's, Bob made Wenatchee his lifelong home. His first professional music gig was in 1946, the year he graduated from high school. He continued to play sporadically while attending Wenatchee Valley College and working as a clerk for Belmont Music Store on Wenatchee Avenue, then played regularly into the 1980's. His late wife Mary, a fellow WHS grad, had a lovely voice and often sang with Bob's combos.
Bob will be remembered for his incredibly quick wit and agile mind. He was a voracious reader and a gifted writer. He was a proud Democrat and gave regularly to causes in support of the common good. He loved watching television, movies, basketball, Jeopardy and late night talk shows. Bob enjoyed a nightly glass of watered-down gin and was fond of vanilla ice cream with blueberries. He sported many jaunty caps and had a great sense of style. Bob was never far from his camera. He loved taking photos of family and friends and took well-crafted selfies. Bob's vast collection of highly organized photo albums is one of his treasured legacies.
Bob enjoyed many great friendships throughout his entire life. In the last several years, gatherings with his Jazz Listening Club brought great joy to him. Weekly lunches with buddies at Smitty's Restaurant was another highlight. Bob and Mary were especially blessed with wonderful neighbors. The extended Godfrey/Freed family owe a huge debt of gratitude for their watchful, compassionate friendship. Bob knew how very lucky he was to have such great families surrounding and supporting him on all sides.
Bob is survived by his son, John Godfrey of Tumwater, WA; and his daughter and son-in law, Sally and Stu Freed of Wenatchee, WA. Bob was dearly loved by his four grandchildren: Ellyn and Abbey Freed, and William and Nolan Godfrey; and by his nieces: Sarah Brown, Corinne Thompson, Eileen Franklin, and Heather and Mary Jo Miller; and their families.
Deep gratitude goes to many outstanding healthcare providers with Confluence Health and Central Washington Hospital. A big thanks to Dr. Peter Rutherford for inspiring Bob to quit smoking 24 years ago. Special appreciation goes to Ginny Heinitz, Palliative Care; Dr. Lexie Graham, Internal Medicine; Dr. Brandon Child, Podiatry; Dr. Wally Gibbons, Dr. Cheryl Shih and Ramesh Flanagan, Urology; Dr. Rachel Lundgren, Vascular Surgery, the staff in the Anti-Coagulation and Ophthalmology; Amy Jennings, Occupational Therapy; and the myriad of outstanding Home Health and Hospice nurses and social workers. A heartfelt thanks to Bob's son-in-law, Stu Freed, who provided medical guidance, compassion, and loving support over many years, and especially during the last three months of Bob's life. We take comfort in recalling words Bob shared near the end of his life, “I've had a great spin.”
In honor of Bob's memory, consider contributing to one of the many non-profits he regularly supported: The Wenatchee Jazz Workshop c/o The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center; The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society; The Salvation Army; Easter Seals; Shriners Hospitals for Children; The American Red Cross; Doctors without Borders; The Nature Conservancy; The National Federation of the Blind; The Native American Children's Fund. Arrangement assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.