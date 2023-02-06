Robert “Bob” Henry Eley
August 17, 1935 – January 31, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Our Lord decided to take Robert “Bob” Henry Eley home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born on August 17, 1935. Bob was married to Katherine “Katie” Zoric on May 3, 1958, until her death on June 4, 2011.
Bob graduated from O'Dea High School, attended Saint Edward Seminary, and belonged to Holy Family Parish, all in Seattle, WA. Bob also served in the United States Armed Forces and was honorably discharged after completion of four years active-duty service and four years of Reserve in the United States Air Force. Bob began his civilian career serving as a volunteer for the missionaries in Alaska. He went on to marry his sweetheart, Katie, and started a family. With Katie, he raised six beautiful daughters, all of which are still living: Katherine Sotnik, Theresa Eley, Ann Sargent, Mary Eley, Rose DeGoede, and Carol Mosman.
He accepted a job at Boeing with practical strength in electronics. Bob also taught electronics at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon, WA. Later, he graduated from Central Washington University with a Master's Degree in Education and established as Associate Dean of Instruction at Wenatchee Valley College in Wenatchee, WA, in 1979. Bob earned a Doctorate in Education from Seattle University, while working as Dean of Education at Highline College in Des Moines, WA, (the faculty of which he highly praised, and from whom upon retirement, Bob received the honorary title of Dean Emeritus). Bob and Katie both returned home to Wenatchee in the year 2001.
Bob was an extraordinary teacher. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others and understood many subjects. He taught the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine and the Right of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA). He attended and was supportive of Cursillo - a Roman Catholic spiritual retreat. Bob was also dedicated to attending Holy Mass.
We love you, Bob! You were fun, smart, hardworking, and loyal. Your advice was always good. We appreciate you always being present during important events in our lives. We are grateful you were always there for your family, children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. May You Rest in Peace.
Bob is survived by his lovely wife of six and one-half years, Patricia “Trish” Wilmoth Eley, whom he married on June 11, 2016. Bob is also survived by his four sisters: Jean Holmes, Sister Pat Eley, Marge Tavis, Barb Cords; and two of his his three brothers: Joe Eley and John Eley. Bob was preceded in death by both of his parents, Henry Joseph Eley and Mary Jane McDaniel Eley; and by one brother, Hank “Bud” Eley.
A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Apostles Catholic Chruch, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Please leave thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.