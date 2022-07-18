Robert “Bob” James Graybeal passed peacefully at his home on June 30, 2022, in Chewelah, WA. Bob was born on July 2, 1946, in North Platte, NE, to Helen and Earl Graybeal. At the age of ten, his family moved to Wenatchee, WA, where he graduated from high school in 1964. He married and had a son, Rob, and was later drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam from 1967 until 1969. After the Army, he attended college and began his career in telecommunications, working as an Engineer and Construction Manager.
In 1982, Bob married the love of his life, Jonni Graybeal. His job took them to Alaska, where they had two children, Jayme and Aaron. After ten years in Alaska, the family moved back to Gig Harbor, WA, where he continued working in telecommunications, until his retirement in 2003. One of the more unique aspects of his career, involved designing and building telephone systems for remote villages throughout Alaska.
In 2004, after retiring, Bob and Jonni moved to Chewelah, WA, where they enjoyed travel, many wonderful friends, golf, and visits from family. Bob was a quiet, kind man, who was well liked and respected by everyone who met him. He loved a good joke and always had one on hand to bring levity to any situation. Bob loved his family dearly and was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers. He is survived by his wife, Jonni; sister, Dee (Tom); children: Robert (Thelma), Jayme (Tom), and Aaron; five grandchildren; and one great- granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home, 2373 Sand Canyon Rd., Chewelah, WA, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.. Please RSVP by email at bobg.rsvp@gmail.com, if you plan to attend.
