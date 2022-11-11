Robert “Bob” Jeffrey
July 17, 1923 – October 28, 2022
San Diego, CA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Robert William “Bob” Jeffrey, our husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend, on October 28, 2022, at the age of 99.
Bob was born on July 17, 1923, to Thomas and Louisa Jeffrey in New York City, NY. He grew up living on the farm in upstate New York, along with his brother, Tom, and sister, Marguerite. Among his fondest childhood memories were riding his horse in the local parade. He graduated from University of Southern California, where he earned his BA in Business Administration. He then served in the Army until 1942.
Bob raised five children with the love of his life, soul mate and wife, Charlene (Tiernan) Jeffrey. They made their home in Wenatchee, WA, from 1963 to 1985, when he sold his business, Jeffrey Adjustment Service, Inc., which had expanded from one to five offices by his retirement. He and Char divided their time between their homes at Lake Chelan and Mazatlán, Mexico, and they enjoyed many travel adventures around the world together. Bob and Char retired to San Diego, CA, in 1999.
His greatest passions were for the amazing life and love he shared with Char, and his great joy in spending time with his children, their families and his grandchildren, which he adored. He was delighted by their happiness, accomplishments and the love they found in their own marriages. His family meant everything to him.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Charlene; his children: Mike (Dee) Jeffrey of Edinburg, VA, Vicki (Harry) Malloy of Wenatchee, WA, Steven (Debra) Jeffrey of Livingston, TX, Tom (Jennifer) Jeffrey of Lakeside, CA, Jacki (John) Smith of Carlsbad, CA; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and dear friend, Ralph Meenach.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 3, 2023, in San Diego, CA.
