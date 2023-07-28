Robert “Bob” Lynn Salmon
August 9, 1925 – June 25, 2023
Robert “Bob” Lynn Salmon
August 9, 1925 – June 25, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Robert “Bob” Lynn Salmon passed away peacefully on June 25, 2023. He was born on August 9, 1925, to Olive and Thomas Salmon, in Winthrop, WA, and grew up in the Methow Valley. Later, the family moved to a cattle ranch on the Twisp River, where he learned the value of hard work. This became the framework of his productive life.
Bob would tell you that he learned valuable lessons of right and wrong from his father. He impressed upon him the importance of setting a good example for others and to give his best in everything he did.
Bob was responsible at an early age. His first “business” was owning his own team of pack horses to take hunters and fishermen into the mountains up above the Twisp River as far as Stehekin, WA.
During his senior year of high school, the family moved to Wenatchee, WA, where they settled in Sunnyslope. He met his future bride, Audrey Wise, while riding the school bus. They were married in the Wenatchee Church of the Brethren in 1947, and were blessed with two children and a large extended family.
After moving to Wenatchee, he worked briefly in the fruit industry and went to work for Van Doren Sales, where he worked in the machine shop. Bob went on to own and operate two Union 76 service stations. In 1957, he started Lindsay Water Conditioning. It grew into Central Washington Water. Later, he purchased what was originally the Wells and Morris Hardware building. He and his son, Mike, remodeled the building for office space and changed it back to its original name, the Morris Building.
In their years together, Audrey and Bob enjoyed trips overseas, boating adventures, family reunions, and time at Lake Chelan. But always, their favorite place was coming back home to Wenatchee.
Many thanks to Maple Lodge for the loving way they cared for Bob. The family will be forever grateful to the staff.
Bob is survived by his children: son, Mike (Sheila); daughter, Kathy; grandchildren: Elizabeth (Luke) Primm, Elliott (Danielle), Emily (Casey) Graika, and Elise (Tyler) Manthie; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey; parents; and sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the Brethren-Baptist Church United, 535 Okanogan Ave., Wenatchee WA. For family and friends who may wish to make a memorial in Bobs name, it may be made to the Brethren-Baptist Church United or charity of your choice.
Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
