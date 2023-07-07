BobSalmonHead1.jpg

Robert “Bob” Lynn Salmon

August 9, 1925 – June 25, 2023

Service information

Aug 8
Celebration of Life Service
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
2:00PM
Brethren Baptist Church
535 Okanogan
Wenatchee, WA 98801
