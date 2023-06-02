Robert “Bob” Neumann, Jr.
May 13, 1954 – May 21, 2023
Robert “Bob” Neumann, Jr.
May 13, 1954 – May 21, 2023
Snohomish, WA
(formerly of Omak, WA)
Robert "Bob” Neumann, Jr., 69, of Snohomish, WA, passed away on May 21, 2023, after a five year battle with prostate cancer. Born in Omak, WA, he was the son of Robert and Ruby Neumann. Bob was raised in the Okanogan Valley, and graduated from Okanogan High School in 1972.
In 1975, he married Cheryl, and they made their home in the Brewster, WA, area for the next 35 years, where they raised their two daughters: Rebekah and Alisha.
Bob became a carpenter in 1976, and worked in this industry for 47 years. He began as a journeyman carpenter and later, worked as superintendent for several companies. He oversaw the construction of many projects around the Pacific Northwest including: the visitor center at Grand Coulee Dam, two schools and a nursing home in Tonasket, WA, the police station in Wenatchee, WA, and clinics in Chelan, WA, and Port Angeles, WA. He developed a special father/son relationship with son-in-law, Shaun. They worked on several construction projects together, spanning more than 15 years including: the 520 floating bridge and the Sound Transit tunnel. Bob was known for his hard work both in his career and in helping numerous friends with construction projects.
His foundation as one of Jehovah's Witnesses gave him a well grounded moral compass, teaching him how to treat people with kindness and respect. He had an easy going personality and was well liked by everyone who knew him. His favorite pastime was riding his Harley. He will be greatly missed by his family and wide circle of friends.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughters: Rebekah Neumann (Robin Polak) and Alisha (Shaun) Morgan; brothers: Stanley (Janet) Neumann, Jim (June) Graves and David Graves; sisters: Mary (Mark) Dahn and Mary Mae Neumann; and two grandchildren: Keldon Farrington and Audrey Morgan. There are also numerous cousins; aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews. He was close with motorcycle riding buddies: niece, Jackie Jo, and husband, Dick Shaw. Also, his lifelong friend, Kurt Rains and his sons: Wyatt and Cutter, of whom he was especially fond.
A Virtual Service is planned for Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Please contact the family for the link or to leave your condolences at neumannfamily2023@icloud.com.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
