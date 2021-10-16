Robert Bryan Rowe

Robert Bryan "Bob" Rowe
Wenatchee, WA
Robert Bryan “Bob” Rowe was born on October 31, 1925, in the family home, on the farm in Dunn County, ND, the sixth of six siblings. Bob attended a five-student one-room school through the fourth grade, until drought and “the Great Depression” motivated the family to move to Seattle, WA, where he graduated from Highline High School, in 1943.
After one semester at the University of Washington, the draft board required his participation in WWII for a two-year enlistment, resulting in the second year being spent near Leyte, in the Philippines. Honorably discharged in 1946, Bob continued at UW, graduating with a Bachelor of Architecture, in 1951.
Finding architectural employment opportunities in Seattle were limited in 1951, Bob sought employment in the Inland Empire. His first interview, with architect Alvin Erickson of Wenatchee, WA, resulted in employment on new school designs, including Mallot Elementary and Robert E. Lee Elementary.
Starting life with his bride, Lorraine, who was employed in Seattle, he commuted weekly for the first year. After the third year with the Erickson firm, lack of new design work resulted in unemployment.
By that time, having passed the Washington State Architecture licensing board examination, Bob began his private practice. Based in Wenatchee, he continued his practice, periodically with partners, for the next 45 years. Projects with school districts included: Eastmont, Pateros, Bridgeport, and Wenatchee Valley College. He also designed many homes in the Wenatchee valley, and several multi-family projects in Seattle.
Community service during those years included: participation in The Columbia River Task Force, Allied Arts Council, and Music Theatre of Wenatchee. He was the producer of Music Theatre's “Oliver.” Membership in Wenatchee Rotary, and as chair of the World Community Service Committee, led to establishment of a “matched club” relationship with Troitsk Rotary and many trips to Russia, for community service projects.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Edward Rowe; and mother, Ida Belle (Fox) Rowe; and by sisters: Hazel, Florence, and Ida May; and brothers: Curtis and Charles; and in 2002, after 54 years of marriage, by his wife, Lorraine; and in 1994, by their daughter, Diane Gale Cloke. He is survived by his son, Dale Victor Rowe of West Seattle, WA; and grandson, Anthony Robert Rowe of Seattle, WA; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Bob's wishes, there will not be any formal service.