Robert C. “Bob” Reinholt
January 12, 1934 – January 16, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Robert C. Reinholt, 89, passed away January 16, 2023, in Wenatchee, WA. Bob was born on January 12, 1934, to Bert and Adeline Reinholt, in Yakima, WA. His formative years were spent in and around the family home on 18th Avenue, in Yakima. He attended Franklin Grade School, graduating from Yakima High School in 1952. He then attended the University of Washington, as a member of the Psi Upsilon Fraternity. It was during his time at U.W. that he met his best friend and lifelong love, George Ann Thompson. After graduating from U.W. in 1956, with a degree in Business Administration, he entered the Army in July of that year, and was stationed in Germany for most of his two years of service. Bob and George Ann were married in July, of 1957, in Wiesbaden, Germany; there did appear to be some debate as to the actual wedding date, a union that would last for over 60 years. During the Army years, they developed lifelong friendships and had some incredible adventures. Shooting champagne corks at the neighbor's chickens, seems to be the only story that they shared with their children. We always joked about it, but despite all the fun, they must have done a great job as to this day, Germany has remained a peaceful and friendly ally.
Once his military service was complete, they moved to West Seattle WA, where he worked for the Boeing Company for several years, in order to accumulate the necessary money to purchase their first orchard in Tieton, WA. Owning his own orchard had been a dream of his, ever since spending his summers as a youth, working in the apple orchards of the Lloyd Garretson Company. This summer job kindled his lifelong love of the produce industry. In 1963, they purchased and moved their growing family to a larger acreage in Selah, WA. Family lore is that he convinced George Ann to move, by promising horses to her. Over the next 24 years, they continued to increase their orchard holdings and love for farming, even after he took a position with Yakima Fruit and Cold Storage. Over his years at Y.F.C.S., he became the sales manager, while developing countless friends and lifelong relationships. Feeling the draw of expanding his control over the family's farming future, he transitioned to a partnership arrangement at Price Cold Storage, where he helped the company grow and expand until his retirement in 2000. During his tenure in the northwest fruit industry, he served on many boards and worked diligently to improve the fruit industry, as well as the lives of the farmers growing the products. The highlights of his industry involvement were his years on the board of directors for the International Apple Institute, and the United Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Association, eventually becoming president and Chairman of both. In 1988, he was honored with the Apple Man of the Year award from Vance Publishing and Packer Newspaper. It was during his year as Chairman of United that he was involved in what would be a life changing airplane crash. While traveling on behalf of United, he was involved in an major airline crash in Dallas, TX. He received injuries that while not life threatening, would eventually return to define his later years. That single event also changed the way he looked at life and relationships for the rest of his years. One of his very favorite board affiliations was his many years with AAA Washington. He loved the people he was involved with and provided some great travel opportunities for him and George Ann.
Bob and George Ann were also very involved in their kid's activities, resulting in Bob coaching hockey teams with the two of them traveling to games extensively throughout the Northwest. They were also avid supporters of Becky's horse showing, which eventually grew into another business. For many years, they were avid tennis players and very actively involved with the Yakima Tennis Club, and traveled extensively around the country to play. Later in life, the recreational focus transitioned to golf, which they embraced with the same degree of enthusiasm. His home course for many years, and his lifelong favorite was the Yakima Country Club. After retirement, and moving to Scottsdale, AZ, they were members of Desert Highlands, then Terra Vida golf clubs. On returning to Washington, he adopted the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club as home, making many close friends in the process. Bob and George Ann both enjoyed traveling, taking many trips to Europe, Mexico, as well as Central and South America, making great memories with their many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, George Ann; mother and father, Adeline and Bert Reinholt; sister, Jean Connor, and brother-in-law, John Connor. Bob is survived by his children: Steve Reinholt (Brenda), Becky Scott (Rod), and Todd Reinholt (Letty); grandchildren: Hailee (Craig) Engleman, Braden Reinholt and fiancé, Shilo Marker, Emily Reinholt, Connor, Caylin, Cami, and Chase Cordray; great-granddaughter, Ruby Engleman; as well as special nieces and nephews: Colleen Smith, Greg Scarff, Doug Scarff, Scott, Nancy, and Brian Connor.
A Celebration of Life with the family will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bob's name to the Washington State Alzheimers Association, and Wenatchee Walk to End Alzheimers. The family would like to thank the very special and loving caregivers: Stephanie, Nancy and Carol, who have assisted with his care the past few months.